Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $885,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $203.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.78. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

