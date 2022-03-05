Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 28.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 58.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

