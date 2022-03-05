CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.87. 2,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

