Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.