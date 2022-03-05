Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Crown Crafts worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $154,248.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,962 shares of company stock worth $414,450. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CRWS opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.