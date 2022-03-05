Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $159.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $157.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $120.04 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.