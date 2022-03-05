Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 120 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $107.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

