Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $94.99 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

