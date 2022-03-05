Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.88. 78,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,973. The company has a market cap of $95.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

