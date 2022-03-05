Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Douglas J. Treff Purchases 9,600 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CROX stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 431,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.