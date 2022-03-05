Critical Survey: FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FGI Industries and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunrun 0 1 18 0 2.95

FGI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 146.82%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $64.29, indicating a potential upside of 151.05%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than FGI Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FGI Industries and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.32 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -64.02

FGI Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of FGI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Summary

Sunrun beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGI Industries (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

