CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CRH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $39.79. 1,307,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. CRH has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.