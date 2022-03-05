Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

Shares of CXDO opened at $4.03 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.