Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the January 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $8.68 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter.

