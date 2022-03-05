Credit Suisse Group Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $118.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after buying an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.