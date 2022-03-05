Credit Suisse Group Lowers Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target to $3.50

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

