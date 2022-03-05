Credit Suisse Group Cuts ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $9.50

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

WISH stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.54.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $145,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,935 shares of company stock worth $1,717,664 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

