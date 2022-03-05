Cranswick (LON:CWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,326.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,326 ($44.63) and last traded at GBX 3,326 ($44.63), with a volume of 33198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,432 ($46.05).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($53.67) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cranswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,325 ($58.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,688.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,688.68.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

