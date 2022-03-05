Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 86,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Crane stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

