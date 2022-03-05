Craig Hallum Downgrades Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) to Hold

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $53,748,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

