Craig Hallum Cuts Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target to $11.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vuzix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after buying an additional 718,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after buying an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.