Craig Hallum Cuts Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target to $11.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vuzix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after buying an additional 718,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after buying an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
