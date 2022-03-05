Cowen Trims ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Target Price to $38.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of FORG opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

