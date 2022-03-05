Cowen Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $42.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.28.
Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.