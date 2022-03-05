Cowen Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $42.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

