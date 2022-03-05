Cowen Begins Coverage on Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Absci has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

