Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CPNG opened at $21.10 on Friday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.