Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,729,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,570,820. The stock has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

