Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $12.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.65. 4,169,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.78 and its 200-day moving average is $451.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

