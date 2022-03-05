Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,327. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

