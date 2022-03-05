Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $41.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $696.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,929. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $816.63 and its 200 day moving average is $877.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.