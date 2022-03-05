Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.