Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.95 on Friday, hitting $452.13. 2,751,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

