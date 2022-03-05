Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $610.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.96.

COST stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

