Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $580.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.96.

COST stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

