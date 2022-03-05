CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CoStar Group by 911.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 391,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 352,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2,473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1,120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 190,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

