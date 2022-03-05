Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 101.5% in February

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the January 31st total of 168,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 205,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,232. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 406,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

