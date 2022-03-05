Cormark Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$7.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target dropped by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

K opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.32. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.06.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

