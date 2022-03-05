Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Director Oss Stephen A. Van Buys 10,000 Shares

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $180.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,945,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 942,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

