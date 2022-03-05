Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

