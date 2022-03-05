Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in BlackRock by 521.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $696.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $816.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $877.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

