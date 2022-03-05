Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in DISH Network by 20.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DISH Network by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in DISH Network by 439.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 58,979 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $30.16 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.