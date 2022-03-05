Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

