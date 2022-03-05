Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

DECK opened at $245.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

