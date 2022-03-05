Contrasting Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58% Axcelis Technologies 14.89% 19.42% 14.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brooks Automation and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axcelis Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.14%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $76.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.72%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and Axcelis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.14 $110.75 million $1.72 48.40 Axcelis Technologies $662.43 million 3.09 $98.65 million $2.89 21.33

Brooks Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axcelis Technologies. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Brooks Automation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

