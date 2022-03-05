Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given a C$2,400.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2,400.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,507.14.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,093.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$44.38 billion and a PE ratio of 111.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,614.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

