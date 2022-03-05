Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CWCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. 53,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 51.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.