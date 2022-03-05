Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
CWCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. 53,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.
Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
