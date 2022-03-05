Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consensus Cloud Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.470-$5.610 EPS.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at 59.52 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 57.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCSI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

