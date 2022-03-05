Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

