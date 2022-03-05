Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Conformis stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Conformis by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 73,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 1,749.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 202,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

