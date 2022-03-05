Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Conformis stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.96.
CFMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Conformis (Get Rating)
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
