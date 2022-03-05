Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 73,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,916. The company has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.