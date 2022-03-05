Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.
Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. 73,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,916. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
